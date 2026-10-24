AI hacks are coming thick and fast and overwhelming the internet

The AI-powered hackers began stealing from Colin Parsons at 11 p.m. on a recent Friday night.
The next morning, the startup founder woke up to about 50 email messages, each one saying he had been charged a few more dollars for Anthropic and OpenAI’s services. The bills ran to $449.
Parsons is just one of the latest victims in a wave of artificial-intelligence-powered attacks that has flooded the internet in recent weeks, as hackers increasingly turn to agents and AI hacking tools that make intrusions faster and harder to track than ever before.