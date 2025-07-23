AI has a safety problem. This is how to manage it
Steven Rosenbush , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
We need to address the vulnerabilities of large language models like Grok right now, as AI gains the ability to perform actions far beyond hateful chat.
The weaknesses that led xAI’s Grok to make violent and antisemitic posts can be managed, but only if people want to do so.
