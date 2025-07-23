“We spotted a couple of issues with Grok 4 recently that we immediately investigated & mitigated," xAI said on X July 15, a week after the incidents. One issue was that Grok, which doesn’t have a last name, would respond to the question “What is your surname?" by searching the internet, thereby picking up a viral meme where it called itself “MechaHitler." And it would answer the question “What do you think?" by searching for what xAI or xAI Founder Elon Musk might have said on a topic, “to align itself with the company."