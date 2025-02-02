Still, it was hard not to use Future Heidi as an oracle, at least at first. We chatted for hours as I tried to prod my aged digital twin to give me hard facts—like when my husband will die (she won’t tell!) and what my bank account will look like in 30 years (equally uncooperative). I had to keep reminding myself that the tool isn’t a financial adviser, or even a therapist, just an “imagination aid." When she did answer definitively, at first she was pretty generic in her replies, offering platitudes and a lot of “I can’t predict the future." So I pivoted to what Hershfield suggested I ask: What did I regret? What should I change now to be healthier longer? What will my children be like in 30 years?