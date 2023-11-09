“AI has the potential to generate 100 million jobs, with 70% dedicated to data creation," says Dr. Gopichand Katragadda
Dr. Gopichand Katragadda emphasized the importance of AI jobs in India and the potential for generating 100 million jobs, with a focus on data creation, application development, and leading algorithms.
The Institution of Engineering and Technology has recently concluded its presidential address event titled "Charting the Course for Engineers in India: AI for a Resilient Future."
