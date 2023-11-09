The Institution of Engineering and Technology has recently concluded its presidential address event titled "Charting the Course for Engineers in India: AI for a Resilient Future."

Moreover, the event showcased a roundtable discussion on new energies with prominent industry experts, the unveiling of the IET India Awards and the IET Scholarship Award winners, and a presidential address by Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, a technology veteran and Founder of Myelin Foundry.

In his address, Dr. Katragadda emphasized that India's primary focus should be on AI jobs. He stated that AI has the potential to generate 100 million jobs, with 70 percent of them dedicated to data creation and annotation, 20 percent to application development, and the remaining 10 percent contributing to globally leading algorithms.

Addressing the audience, he stated, “The engineering ecosystem in India is undergoing a dramatic transformation leveraging and driving AI based outcomes. As one of the largest engineering bodies in the world, the IET holds immense responsibility to mobilize the members of the engineering community towards driving AI use for social good. I am looking forward to leading this initiative and contributing towards the IET’s journey towards inspiring and influencing the global engineering community."

Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director - IET India, emphasized India's technology potential on the global stage. He stated, "Given India's skilled talent pool and a culture of continuous innovation, the country is in a strong position to set new global technology standards. I foresee a future where India manufactures products that cater to worldwide needs and are specifically engineered to address long-standing challenges across various industries."

In this context, under the leadership of Dr. Katragadda, the IET will play a pivotal role in steering significant discussions to establish a strategic plan for the responsible, inclusive, and ethical implementation of technology.

Ed Almond, Chief Executive and Secretary, The IET (Global) adds, “Today, the global technology ecosystem is witnessing an exciting era of international collaboration and knowledge sharing. The future of engineering rests on the shoulders of a skilled talent pool. In this context, India holds an immensely important role as a key global talent hub. Today, one of the biggest challenges faced by the industry is a widening industry-academia skills gap, and concerted collaboration efforts are key to bridging the same. Engineers across the world must converge to deliberate, innovate, and chart solutions to the pressing challenges of our times, and the IET plays an important role in leading this."

(With inputs from PTI)

