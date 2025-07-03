From Gandhi’s vlogs to a Mughal Shark Tank—AI is reimagining history for Gen Z
AI-generated short videos featuring historical figures as modern-day influencers are trending among Gen Z on Instagram.
"From Mahatma Gandhi vlogging his Salt March to Shah Jahan offering a quirky home tour of the Red Fort, AI-generated videos are giving history a Gen Z twist. These short, influencer-style reels are going viral on Instagram, drawing in young audiences with their meme-worthy tone and bite-sized history lessons.