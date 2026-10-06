How HRMS cuts management costs by 90% and AI helps routine queries by up to 80% - What survey reveals

Organizations using AI-assisted HR workflows are reporting significant reductions in the time and cost of routine human resources operations, according to data from HR technology company greytHR. The company said its customer implementations have found that HR management costs can be reduced by as much as 90%, performance review effort by 70–80%, payroll processing time by over 90%, and routine HR queries by 70–80%.

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The data shows how AI is changing everyday HR work, from payroll and attendance to employee queries and performance management. The attendance compliance of those implementing has also improved, from 60% up to 80%, according to greytHR. Based on the reduced routine workload, the company claims that HR teams can now invest more time in employee engagement, workforce planning and human-judgment-based decisions.

AI reduces routine HR workload According to greytHR, one of these implementations was reported by Kalyani Developers, who reduced HR management costs by 90% and the time spent on performance review cycles by 70-80%. Structured workflows have reduced manual dependency within the company and enabled the HR team at Kalyani Developers to focus more on strategic people initiatives, said Shankar Aladakatti, GM-HR at Kalyani Developers.

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Nearly 90% of routine doubts have now been addressed instantly, without having to call on support, said Noorus Safvah, HR Manager at Delta Square Engineering.

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According to customer feedback, Priya Menon, Zeta Corp's HR Manager, the AI-powered workflows for payroll verification, employee data checks, attendance clarification, and report searches save the team about four to five hours per week.

greytHR NAVOS crosses 1.4 million interactions Since its launch, greytHR's agentic AI assistant, NAVOS, has interacted with more than 1.4 million people and is now operational in some 17,000 firms, the company said. There has been an eightfold increase in active users since launch, and an average of 10 prompts per month from HR users, the company said.

The assistant is backed by 62 specialized AI agents, including core HR, recruitment, payroll, performance management, leave and attendance, workforce management and user support. NAVOS is intended to be used to access information and carry out HR tasks using natural-language inputs, greytHR said.

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AI moves beyond answering HR queries NAVOS was launched by greytHR on 3 June, and the company described it as an agentic AI assistant integrated with the HRMS platform, that can handle payroll, core HR, leave and attendance, performance management and recruiting.

The usefulness of AI in HR is evident when it is seamlessly integrated into the process, said Girish Rowjee, greytHR's co-founder and CEO. By eliminating some of the routine effort, he said, HR teams will have more space for judgment, teamwork, and a better understanding of employee and business needs.

The company claims that it is developing NAVOS to go beyond answering questions and to enable HR teams to complete tasks while staying within the scope of permissions, governance and security controls.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.