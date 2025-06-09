The rise of AI and the quiet brain drain among Millennials and Gen Zs
Summary
Instead of mastering inquiry or using AI as a collaborator, many are focused on finding hacks to mask AI intervention, turning the process into a glorified copy-paste operation with little critical input. The new generation is at risk of outsourcing not just work—but thinking, too.
We talk a lot about how Artificial Intelligence is transforming productivity, creativity and business models. But there’s an undercurrent we’re not talking about enough: the subtle, creeping erosion of original thinking, especially among the younger workforce.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story