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AI now core to biz, but boardrooms keep an eye on fat bills

Devina SenguptaShouvik Das
4 min read7 Jul 2026, 09:00 AM IST
As companies upskill employees, many have rolled out AI tokens for tools like ChatGPT, NotebookLM and Claude, with every token carrying a cost
As companies upskill employees, many have rolled out AI tokens for tools like ChatGPT, NotebookLM and Claude, with every token carrying a cost(An AI-generated image)
Summary

Indian firms are ramping up AI investment across sectors, while boards demand accountability on returns and risks. Experts say gains will bring incremental efficiencies, rather than instant breakthroughs. Meanwhile, global tech giants report surging enterprise demand in India, a key market.

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Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is growing at a galloping pace in India Inc, and while companies are willing to expand their budgets to boost productivity, improve customer efficiency and create a workplace that has humans and bots, boards and promoters are keeping a hawk's eye on the return on investment (ROI), and the risks involved in deploying the technology. Companies are playing the long game on AI, but boards want to know if the investment case is stacking up.

Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is growing at a galloping pace in India Inc, and while companies are willing to expand their budgets to boost productivity, improve customer efficiency and create a workplace that has humans and bots, boards and promoters are keeping a hawk's eye on the return on investment (ROI), and the risks involved in deploying the technology. Companies are playing the long game on AI, but boards want to know if the investment case is stacking up.

Risks from AI include hallucinations, incorrect interpretations, data and privacy breaches, factors that keep institutions on their toes even as the technology's use gains ground rapidly.

Risks from AI include hallucinations, incorrect interpretations, data and privacy breaches, factors that keep institutions on their toes even as the technology's use gains ground rapidly.

Companies across sectors—from IT to banking to traditional manufacturing industries—are bringing in AI heads, creating teams with its domain specialists and investing millions in upskilling their workforce. So far, the stakeholders are being patient, knowing that the deliverables will take at least a few years to take shape.

Also Read | ‘Small language models to drive enterprise AI as firms seek data & cost control’

"In the early stages, investments always run ahead of measurable returns. Boards naturally ask where the ROI is, but perhaps the better question is whether the organization is building capabilities that will create a competitive advantage over the next few years," said Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises that has diverse businesses—from tyres to IT.

Goenka said companies expecting "instant financial gains" may be in for disappointment. "The returns from AI are unlikely to come from one big breakthrough. They will come from hundreds of small improvements like better productivity, faster decision-making, lower costs, improved customer experience and the ability to innovate at scale," he said.

The questions on investment come at a time when, in a bid to upskill employees, many have rolled out AI tokens that are similar to credits and involve usage of tools such as ChatGPT, NotebookLM or Claude; and for every token used, there is a cost. According to consultants advising firms, many are contemplating how much access employees should have to these AI tools so that their usage can be measured.

On Monday, Mint reported on IT services firms facing financial pressure due to ‘tokenmaxing’, or excessive AI token consumption, first flagged by them in January. This is making them aggressively track AI operational costs, which threaten to eat up enterprise tech budgets and drag revenue growth.

"Companies are making leeway for some wastage, as there will be some experiments on tools and due to unbridled usage of tokens. The return on investments may not be immediately visible, but boards are definitely asking what the opportunities and risks of AI are," noted Shriram Subramanian, the managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern. In fact, AI, like all other technologies, is part of the annual budgets given to the chief technology officer or the chief financial officer, he said. “At the end of the fiscal year, the investments and their returns are reviewed.”

Also Read | Why open-weight AI is gaining ground over proprietary models

According to an article by consulting firm Boston Consulting Group—‘As AI Investments Surge, CEOs Take the Lead’—chief executives plan to devote more money to AI in 2026. Corporations expect to double their spending on AI in 2026, from 0.8% to about 1.7% of revenues. The article, published on the firm's website early this year, said four out of five CEOs are "more optimistic" about the ROI of their AI investments than they were a year ago.

"While boards are closely monitoring AI investments and will increasingly seek measurable returns, the current priority for many businesses is understanding where AI can create the greatest impact—for their operations, workforce, and clients. The focus today is on building the right foundations that will drive long-term value and competitive differentiation," said Vivek Prasad, partner and chief commercial officer at PwC India.

Enterprise boost

The heightened boardroom focus has not slowed enterprise adoption. If anything, global AI companies say Indian businesses are buying more enterprise licences.

Big Tech companies are increasingly focusing on enterprises, which they believe are ramping up their AI deployment across the world. The takers for enterprise solutions are higher.

Dave Citron, corporate vice-president at Microsoft AI, told Mint that the company is seeing enterprise demand scale up "across critical sectors".

Also Read | Inside a tribe's race to teach AI their language

"Our partnership with global healthcare firm Mayo is one example of how we're building AI, as enterprises increasingly deploy AI across various facets. We are looking at building Copilot into an AI super-app, which benefits all consumers and enterprises alike," Citron said. Copilot is a popular tool from Microsoft's stable.

Abhi Muchhal, product lead for international growth at AI research firm OpenAI, concurred, adding that the company has already signed "enterprise relationships in India with the likes of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Razorpay and others." "We deeply care about these enterprise relationships. India is one of OpenAI's top five global markets for enterprises. What we're seeing now is that a lot of small consumer groups and employee teams use our tools, and they want to increasingly build their relationships with us. To anticipate this growth, we've now built a strong sales team for enterprises in India."

Muchhal said while the company's enterprise presence was largely led by adoption of ChatGPT, enterprise leaders have now started acquiring licences of the company's AI platforms. "This, in fact, is one of our biggest strengths in the India market on the enterprise side," he said.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAI now core to biz, but boardrooms keep an eye on fat bills

AI now core to biz, but boardrooms keep an eye on fat bills

Devina SenguptaShouvik Das
4 min read7 Jul 2026, 09:00 AM IST
As companies upskill employees, many have rolled out AI tokens for tools like ChatGPT, NotebookLM and Claude, with every token carrying a cost
As companies upskill employees, many have rolled out AI tokens for tools like ChatGPT, NotebookLM and Claude, with every token carrying a cost(An AI-generated image)
Summary

Indian firms are ramping up AI investment across sectors, while boards demand accountability on returns and risks. Experts say gains will bring incremental efficiencies, rather than instant breakthroughs. Meanwhile, global tech giants report surging enterprise demand in India, a key market.

Gift this article

Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is growing at a galloping pace in India Inc, and while companies are willing to expand their budgets to boost productivity, improve customer efficiency and create a workplace that has humans and bots, boards and promoters are keeping a hawk's eye on the return on investment (ROI), and the risks involved in deploying the technology. Companies are playing the long game on AI, but boards want to know if the investment case is stacking up.

Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is growing at a galloping pace in India Inc, and while companies are willing to expand their budgets to boost productivity, improve customer efficiency and create a workplace that has humans and bots, boards and promoters are keeping a hawk's eye on the return on investment (ROI), and the risks involved in deploying the technology. Companies are playing the long game on AI, but boards want to know if the investment case is stacking up.

Risks from AI include hallucinations, incorrect interpretations, data and privacy breaches, factors that keep institutions on their toes even as the technology's use gains ground rapidly.

Risks from AI include hallucinations, incorrect interpretations, data and privacy breaches, factors that keep institutions on their toes even as the technology's use gains ground rapidly.

Companies across sectors—from IT to banking to traditional manufacturing industries—are bringing in AI heads, creating teams with its domain specialists and investing millions in upskilling their workforce. So far, the stakeholders are being patient, knowing that the deliverables will take at least a few years to take shape.

Also Read | ‘Small language models to drive enterprise AI as firms seek data & cost control’

"In the early stages, investments always run ahead of measurable returns. Boards naturally ask where the ROI is, but perhaps the better question is whether the organization is building capabilities that will create a competitive advantage over the next few years," said Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises that has diverse businesses—from tyres to IT.

Goenka said companies expecting "instant financial gains" may be in for disappointment. "The returns from AI are unlikely to come from one big breakthrough. They will come from hundreds of small improvements like better productivity, faster decision-making, lower costs, improved customer experience and the ability to innovate at scale," he said.

The questions on investment come at a time when, in a bid to upskill employees, many have rolled out AI tokens that are similar to credits and involve usage of tools such as ChatGPT, NotebookLM or Claude; and for every token used, there is a cost. According to consultants advising firms, many are contemplating how much access employees should have to these AI tools so that their usage can be measured.

On Monday, Mint reported on IT services firms facing financial pressure due to ‘tokenmaxing’, or excessive AI token consumption, first flagged by them in January. This is making them aggressively track AI operational costs, which threaten to eat up enterprise tech budgets and drag revenue growth.

"Companies are making leeway for some wastage, as there will be some experiments on tools and due to unbridled usage of tokens. The return on investments may not be immediately visible, but boards are definitely asking what the opportunities and risks of AI are," noted Shriram Subramanian, the managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern. In fact, AI, like all other technologies, is part of the annual budgets given to the chief technology officer or the chief financial officer, he said. “At the end of the fiscal year, the investments and their returns are reviewed.”

Also Read | Why open-weight AI is gaining ground over proprietary models

According to an article by consulting firm Boston Consulting Group—‘As AI Investments Surge, CEOs Take the Lead’—chief executives plan to devote more money to AI in 2026. Corporations expect to double their spending on AI in 2026, from 0.8% to about 1.7% of revenues. The article, published on the firm's website early this year, said four out of five CEOs are "more optimistic" about the ROI of their AI investments than they were a year ago.

"While boards are closely monitoring AI investments and will increasingly seek measurable returns, the current priority for many businesses is understanding where AI can create the greatest impact—for their operations, workforce, and clients. The focus today is on building the right foundations that will drive long-term value and competitive differentiation," said Vivek Prasad, partner and chief commercial officer at PwC India.

Enterprise boost

The heightened boardroom focus has not slowed enterprise adoption. If anything, global AI companies say Indian businesses are buying more enterprise licences.

Big Tech companies are increasingly focusing on enterprises, which they believe are ramping up their AI deployment across the world. The takers for enterprise solutions are higher.

Dave Citron, corporate vice-president at Microsoft AI, told Mint that the company is seeing enterprise demand scale up "across critical sectors".

Also Read | Inside a tribe's race to teach AI their language

"Our partnership with global healthcare firm Mayo is one example of how we're building AI, as enterprises increasingly deploy AI across various facets. We are looking at building Copilot into an AI super-app, which benefits all consumers and enterprises alike," Citron said. Copilot is a popular tool from Microsoft's stable.

Abhi Muchhal, product lead for international growth at AI research firm OpenAI, concurred, adding that the company has already signed "enterprise relationships in India with the likes of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Razorpay and others." "We deeply care about these enterprise relationships. India is one of OpenAI's top five global markets for enterprises. What we're seeing now is that a lot of small consumer groups and employee teams use our tools, and they want to increasingly build their relationships with us. To anticipate this growth, we've now built a strong sales team for enterprises in India."

Muchhal said while the company's enterprise presence was largely led by adoption of ChatGPT, enterprise leaders have now started acquiring licences of the company's AI platforms. "This, in fact, is one of our biggest strengths in the India market on the enterprise side," he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAI now core to biz, but boardrooms keep an eye on fat bills
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