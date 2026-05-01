AI Investor Coatue Joins Data-Center Frenzy With New Venture to Buy Land

Coatue Management doesn’t just want to invest in the hottest artificial-intelligence companies. It wants to get in at the ground level—literally.

Philippe Laffont’s $70 billion investment firm, known for big bets on tech stocks and startups, has launched a venture to buy land that will be developed for AI data centers, according to people familiar with the matter. Tens of billions of dollars could be spent on the effort, the people said.

The new firm, Next Frontier, is already at work on one of its first big projects, which is buying land in Indiana for a data-center campus. Next Frontier’s facilities are targeting AI customers including Anthropic.

The move is part of a push by Coatue to take part in the AI frenzy at every level. The firm has large stakes in Anthropic and OpenAI. And it has invested heavily in companies that supply infrastructure for data centers, including turbine maker GE Vernova and power producer Vistra.

Now, as computing capacity becomes a key constraint for AI’s growth, Coatue is joining a global land grab. In the U.S. alone, there are roughly 1,500 data centers under construction, according to Pew Research Center. An estimated $7 trillion is expected to be spent on data centers globally by 2030, according to McKinsey.

Private-equity firms such as Blackstone own large developers and landlords, while “hyperscalers” like Meta Platforms and Google have borrowed billions to fund their own data-center ambitions. This week, “Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary said he and local partners in Utah were working on a 40,000-acre data-center venture in the state, highlighting the range of investors chasing the data-center boom. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former BP CEO Bernard Looney have jumped on the data center bandwagon, too.

A onetime McKinsey consultant and former analyst at Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management, Laffont is one of the tech industry’s most prominent AI bulls. His firm’s structure—it manages hedge funds and venture-capital funds—allows it to put money to work in established public companies while placing futuristic AI bets on startups, like one on humanoid robot maker Sunday.

View full Image View full Image A land grab is underway as companies race to build data centers across the U.S., such as this OpenAI facility in Texas.

Laffont has been a guest on the All-In podcast, a fixture in Silicon Valley and a headline speaker at the most sought-after hedge-fund gathering in Palm Beach, Fla. The East Meets West conference that Laffont hosts annually in Montecito, Calif., brings together VIPs from both Wall Street and the tech world.

Coatue has made billions of dollars of investments in a number of data-center startups around the world, including Australia’s Firmus, Singapore’s DayOne and Brazil’s Scala Data Centers. It has also owned big stakes in AI cloud company CoreWeave and Hut 8, a bitcoin miner turned data-center developer.

Robert Yin, a partner at Coatue focused on AI infrastructure, and Peter Wallace, a longtime Blackstone executive who recently joined Coatue as head of private investments, are leading Next Frontier, people familiar with the matter said. Laffont is also overseeing the business and personally funding it, alongside capital from the firm’s management company and other outside investors, one of the people said.

Next Frontier was formed last year and started acquiring land with access to huge amounts of power this year, some of the people said. In recent months, the new company forged a joint venture with Fluidstack, a “neocloud” that offers AI computing services for companies including Anthropic. That venture raised $5.7 billion in a sale of junk bonds, with proceeds going toward buying land and developing a 430 megawatt data-center complex in New Lebanon, Ind.

Meanwhile, Coatue continues to be an aggressive investor in AI labs. In February, the firm co-led an investment in Anthropic that valued the developer of Claude at $380 billion. It has advised the company on its data-center strategy.

OpenAI and Anthropic are racing to secure the computing power needed to support the rapid growth of their AI models. Anthropic in November committed $50 billion to American AI infrastructure and said it would build data centers with Fluidstack in Texas and New York.

Next Frontier and Fluidstack are in talks about future development projects.