AI Is a National-Security Danger
SummaryBiden’s executive order requires the industry to check its models for vulnerabilities to misuse. That’s a step in the right direction.
Artificial intelligence poses threats to U.S. national security, and the Biden administration takes them seriously. On Oct. 30 the president signed a wide-ranging executive order on artificial intelligence. Among other things, it mandates that a significant portion of the nation’s AI industry must now check its models for national-security vulnerabilities and potential misuses. This means assembling a “red team" of experts to try to make their AIs do dangerous things—and then devising ways of protecting against similar threats from outside.