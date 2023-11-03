AI Is a National-Security Danger

Businesses developing AI must immediately establish a dedicated unit to test their creations. This unit should be multidisciplinary, comprising not only technologists but also experts in ethics, law and national security. The team’s mandate must be clear: to test, probe and challenge the company’s AI models for vulnerabilities and potential misuses. Businesses should initiate dialogues with government agencies and industry peers to share best practices and insights. The new paradigm demands a collaborative, transparent approach. The stakes are too high to ignore the executive order, and the government has made it clear that complacency won’t be tolerated.