AI is about to boost power bills—who’ll take heat for that?
SummaryHigh prices are a windfall for power plant owners but are starting to raise difficult questions.
The AI-driven, energy-hungry data-center boom was bound to bring up uncomfortable questions: Will it raise energy bills and, if so, who will shoulder the costs? America’s largest wholesale power market is starting to see the results.
