AI is about to boost power bills—who’ll take heat for that?

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sought more information about that agreement earlier this month, and analysts at energy research firm ClearView Energy Partners think Talen can get the green light from FERC. The overhang could nevertheless create some delays for companies like Constellation and Vistra, which are vying for long-term, high-price contracts similar to the one that Talen inked. Constellation was said to be nearing a deal with Amazon Web Services, as The Wall Street Journal previously reported. Vistra said on Thursday that it was talking to potential data-center customers but didn’t give a timeline on when a deal might be reached. FERC is also set to hold a conference this fall to discuss broader issues related to co-locating large loads near power plants.