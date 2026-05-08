AI is distorting practically everything about the economy

This points to something else AI is distorting: international trade. It’s why U.S. imports rose so much in the first quarter, causing the trade deficit to widen, and why Taiwan’s trade surplus has reached an almost unthinkable 24% of GDP. Kospi, the South Korean stock index—home to semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix—is up 78% this year. So while Trump wants tariffs to shrink the U.S. trade deficit and other countries’ surpluses, the opposite is happening. Without AI, he might have gotten his way.