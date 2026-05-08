Until recently, artificial intelligence was a welcome tailwind for U.S. growth.
AI is distorting practically everything about the economy
SummaryIt makes growth look better and the job market look worse. Maybe an AI investment bust wouldn’t hurt so much after all.
Until recently, artificial intelligence was a welcome tailwind for U.S. growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More