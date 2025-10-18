AI is driving growth. But it isn’t the only game in town.
Summary
New technology is hardly the only driver of economic growth. Just ask the banks, which reported impressive quarterly earnings.
It is an odd sort of bubble where jeremiads abound decrying the risks posed by the huge surge in investment in artificial intelligence. Perhaps AI one day will put an end to humanity but, for now, worries about its investment risks may be a bit overblown.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story