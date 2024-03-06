AI is Driving Record Sales at Multibillion-Dollar Databricks. An IPO Can Wait …
Summary‘The markets seem pretty shut,’ says CEO Ali Ghodsi as the company announces $1.6 billion in revenue for its fiscal year, a 50% leap from the previous period.
Databricks, the multibillion-dollar heavyweight long expected to make its public market debut, is instead taking a different tack: Choosing to act as a public firm by self-reporting business performance, as it waits for the right moment to commit to an IPO, says Ali Ghodsi, its co-founder and CEO.