AI is Driving Record Sales at Multibillion-Dollar Databricks. An IPO Can Wait …

Databricks, the multibillion-dollar heavyweight long expected to make its public market debut, is instead taking a different tack: Choosing to act as a public firm by self-reporting business performance, as it waits for the right moment to commit to an IPO, says Ali Ghodsi, its co-founder and CEO.

“We’re certainly ready as a company: The way we’re operating, the way we’re doing our audits, the way our financials are, the CFO, the board structure," Ghodsi said in an interview. “So we’ll make a strategic decision whenever that time comes."

The 11-year-old data company said Wednesday it reached over $1.6 billion in revenue for its fiscal year ended Jan. 31, representing a growth rate of over 50% from the prior year. Currently the fourth-largest privately held, venture-backed U.S. company according to PitchBook, Databricks said in August 2022 it had surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue.

The San Francisco-based firm, which said it was valued at $43 billion last September after raising over $500 million led by T. Rowe Price, has been releasing a wider range of audited financial metrics—a practice required of public companies—since last year, and some revenue numbers since 2019.

Databricks is already required to report business results to mutual-fund investors like Fidelity and T. Rowe Price, Ghodsi said, and will likely have reporting obligations to the same entities once it is publicly traded. Databricks has raised a total of over $4 billion, it said.

“We’ve already shared it with those who would be most sensitive about what the numbers look like anyway, so might as well put it on the record for everyone to see," Ghodsi said. “I half-joke that Databricks is half-public."

Its data-warehousing product, launched to the public in December 2021, topped $250 million in annual run-rate. The product, called Databricks SQL, helps businesses store and collect their data inside Databricks’ data-management “lakehouse" platform, and now makes up over 10% of the company’s business, Ghodsi said. Overall, Databricks makes money by renting out analytics, AI and other cloud-based software that taps AI-ready data for building enterprise tech systems.

The company’s fourth quarter represented an “all-time record" for customer deals, it said, largely a result of greater adoption of generative artificial intelligence. Last June, Databricks struck a $1.3 billion deal for the generative AI startup MosaicML, which helps businesses build low-cost language models themselves with proprietary data.

Like many tech firms, Databricks is cashing in on the AI bonanza by offering generative AI systems tailored to each business. “Every CEO, every CIO, wants to have generative AI as part of their strategy," Ghodsi said. “That leads to them being willing to commit and do bigger deals with us."

Companies that offer AI infrastructure, such as data centers, and specialized chips, like graphics processing units, are growing rapidly and poised for a favorable public offering with high investor demand, said Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin. Firms like Scale AI and Databricks, which help in processing data for AI, could be next in line to go public while benefiting from the AI boom, Bracelin added.

Databricks is continuing to wait out its public market debut—one of the widely-anticipated blockbuster IPOs—and is watching the performance of newly public firms as a sign of market readiness, Ghodsi said.

“The markets seem pretty shut," he said. “Databricks doesn’t have any special thing that we need to check the box on to be able to go public."

The U.S. IPO market has been up and down since 2022, when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates. Some 107 IPOs came to market in 2023, a 49% increase by deal count from a flattened 2022, raising a total $19 billion, according to KPMG. But by October, uneven performances from high-profile IPOs like chip-designer Arm Holdings, plus volatility due to war in the Middle East, discouraged new entrants.

Wall Street has been hoping for IPOs to come roaring back this year. The general environment is more stable than it has been in the past 15 to 18 months, but with 2024 being an election year, the window for IPOs is likely to close by August, said Conor Moore, global head of KPMG Private Enterprise.

Companies likely to go public are those that were ready 18 months ago, with revenues exceeding $100 million to $200 million, Moore said. However, startups with strong balance sheets won’t be rushing to make that window this year, and can wait out the election, he added.

For now, the Databricks playbook includes investing in young companies such as Glean, which has generative AI-based features to help companies link and search their internal data. Databricks puts much of its cash toward those investments, Ghodsi said, partly as a way to strategically spend its remaining cash.

“It feels like having your cake and eating it, too," he said.

