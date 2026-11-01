AI is forcing companies for layoffs, job cuts but this startup is paying humans ₹1,900 per hour to walk robots; details

San Francisco-based robotics startup Dimensional advertised a $20-an-hour job for people to walk four-legged robots through city streets. The experiment aims to collect real-world data to improve how AI agents control robots.

As artificial intelligence (AI) raises concerns about automation and job cuts, a San Francisco startup is offering an unusual paid opportunity: walking robot dogs for $20 an hour, or approximately ₹1,900.

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According to a report by The New York Times, robotics startup Dimensional advertised for people to operate four-legged robots on outdoor routes lasting four to six hours. The job required no previous robotics experience and included paid training.

The advertisement was posted in the Facebook group ‘Bay Area Jobs’ on October 5 and has since been deleted.

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What did the robot-dog walking job involve? Selected workers were expected to guide robotic dogs along designated routes around San Francisco using a handheld remote or mobile application.

However, the job came with an unusual requirement. Applicants had to be comfortable “safely handling equipment weighing about 33 pounds.”

The robots could suddenly stop functioning or overheat during a walk. In such cases, operators would have to carry them back to the startup's office in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighbourhood.

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Why is the startup paying people to walk robots? Dimensional is developing an open-source operating system that aims to allow AI agents to control robots and perform physical tasks with minimal human intervention.

Its founder, 26-year-old Stash Pomichter, told The New York Times that human operators were helping the company collect real-world navigation data through cameras and sensors fitted to the robots.

The startup compared the machines' performance under human control with their performance when operated by AI agents.

“What we determined from our dog-walking experiment was that agents are still very bad at controlling hardware,” Mr. Pomichter said. “And humans are still needed in the loop.”

What are Dimensional's plans for its robots? Dimensional has purchased more than 100 robot dogs and 50 humanoid robots from manufacturers in the United States, China and Germany, Pomichter told The New York Times.

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The robots used during the San Francisco walks were manufactured by Chinese company Unitree and cost approximately $2,000 each.

The startup hopes its technology will eventually enable robots to perform physical tasks in factories, data centres, construction sites and security operations.

“It's honestly barbaric that humans are still doing these physical tasks,” Pomichter told The New York Times, referring to activities such as carrying heavy boxes.

The report also cited an example of a robot dog patrolling an apartment complex in Atlanta, with a human operator based in the Philippines monitoring it remotely.

For now, Dimensional's experiment highlights the limitations of autonomous robotics. Despite advances in AI, human assistance remains necessary to help robots navigate complex real-world environments and perform physical tasks reliably.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.