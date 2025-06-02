AI is here for plumbers and electricians. Will it transform home services?
Summary
The next time you book a plumber, AI might be taking your call or returning your message. Or, it might reach out because it knows your air conditioner needs an upgrade well before the summer.
The next time you book a plumber, artificial intelligence might be taking your call or returning your message. Or, it might reach out because it knows your air conditioner needs an upgrade well before the summer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story