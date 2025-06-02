AI is learning to escape human control
Judd Rosenblatt , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Jun 2025, 06:54 AM IST
Summary
Models rewrite code to avoid being shut down. That’s why ‘alignment’ is a matter of such urgency.
An artificial-intelligence model did something last month that no machine was ever supposed to do: It rewrote its own code to avoid being shut down.
