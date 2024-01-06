AI is making it possible to clone voices
Summary
- That could help fraudsters and disrupt creative industries
JENNIFER DESTEFANO answered a call from a number she did not recognise. “Mom, I messed up," her daughter’s voice told her, sobbing. “These bad men have me." A man proceeded to demand money, or he would drug her daughter and leave her in Mexico. But while she kept him on the phone, friends managed to reach her daughter, only to discover that she was, in fact, free and well on a skiing trip in Arizona. The voice used on the phone was a fake.