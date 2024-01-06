AI is making it possible to clone voices

Creative industries could face disruption too. Voice actors’ skills, trained over a lifetime, can be ripped off in a matter of seconds. The Telegraph, a British broadsheet, recently reported on actors who had mistakenly signed away rights to their voices, making it possible to clone them for nothing. New contracts will be needed in future. But some actors may, in fact, find cloning congenial. Val Kilmer, who has lost much of his voice to throat cancer, was delighted to have his voice restored for “Top Gun: Maverick". Others may be spared heading to the studio for retakes. It is the middling professional, not the superstar, who is most threatened.