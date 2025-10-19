AI is making jobs, not taking them

At RAND, our research on the macroeconomic implications of AI also found that adoption of generative AI into business practices is slow-going. By looking at recent census surveys of businesses, we found the level of AI use also varies widely by sector. For large sectors like transportation and warehousing, AI adoption hovered just above 2%. For finance and insurance, it was roughly 10%. Even in information technology—perhaps the most likely spot for generative AI to leave its mark—only 25% of businesses were using generative AI to produce goods and services.