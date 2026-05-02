Memory prices have been going “parabolic,” a big investment bank wrote this past week. I gripped my TI-84 graphing calculator in outrage. My email inbox has turned into a parabo-looza, with misuse of that term up sixfold from last year. Ironic? Maybe. Parabolic? Not on my watch.
AI is now the bull case for the broader market—enough to even revive old tech
SummaryMany companies are benefiting from the feedback loop being created by AI demand. Just don’t call it “parabolic.”
Memory prices have been going “parabolic,” a big investment bank wrote this past week. I gripped my TI-84 graphing calculator in outrage. My email inbox has turned into a parabo-looza, with misuse of that term up sixfold from last year. Ironic? Maybe. Parabolic? Not on my watch.
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