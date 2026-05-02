AI is now the bull case for the broader market—enough to even revive old tech

Now for the oldest of our old tech. AI-focused computing doesn’t replace the need for traditional servers. It increases it. Workaday rigs are needed for jobs like data loading and storage management. Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are top players there, and while Dell is a relative puppy, dating only to 1984, HPE’s roots go all the way back to 1939, when a pair of Stanford graduates were making audio oscillators in a one-car garage in what is now Silicon Valley. Walt Disney was an early customer for its 1940 movie Fantasia. By the way, forget about laptops or those $130 ink cartridges that your $150 smart printer is demanding like it’s a hostage standoff—that’s a different company called HP Inc., which split off in 2015.