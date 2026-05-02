AI is now the bull case for the broader market—enough to even revive old tech

Parabolas are U-shaped, and not necessarily steep or upward opening. Show me a standard algebra function that opens with a tiny, negative number followed by an x squared, like y = -0.05x², and I’ll turn it into a fat frown, not a heart-racing gain, and tell you we’ve just gone parabolic. And Wall Street had better not get me started on “exponential”—my TI trigger finger is itchy.