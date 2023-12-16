AI is ravenous for energy. Can it be satisfied?

Every company betting that artificial intelligence will transform how we work and live has a big—and growing—problem: AI is inherently ravenous for electricity.

Some experts project that global electricity consumption for AI systems could soon require adding the equivalent of a small country’s worth of power generation to our planet. That demand comes as the world is trying to electrify as much as possible and decarbonize how that power is generated in the face of climate change.

Since 2010, power consumption for data centers has remained nearly flat, as a proportion of global electricity production, at about 1% of that figure, according to the International Energy Agency. But the rapid adoption of AI could represent a sea change in how much electricity is required to run the internet—specifically, the data centers that comprise the cloud, and make possible all the digital services we rely on.

This means the AI industry is poised to run the equivalent of a planetary-scale experiment, according to experts both outside and inside the industry. This has some of them wringing their hands, while energy suppliers are practically salivating at the expected increase in demand.

As The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week, Microsoft is working on using its own AI to speed up the approval process for new nuclear power plants—to power that same AI. The company is also betting on fusion power plants, inking a contract with a fusion startup that promises to deliver power within about five years—a bold move given that no one in the world has yet produced electricity from fusion.

Constellation Energy, which has already agreed to sell Microsoft nuclear power for its data centers, projects that AI’s demand for power in the U.S. could be five to six times the total amount needed in the future to charge America’s electric vehicles.

Alex de Vries, a researcher at the School of Business and Economics at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, projected in October that, based on current and future sales of microchips built by Nvidia specifically for AI, global power usage for AI systems could ratchet up to 15 gigawatts of continuous demand. Nvidia currently has more than 90% of the market share for AI-specific chips in data centers, making its output a proxy for power use by the industry as a whole.

That’s about the power consumption of the Netherlands, and would require the entire output of about 15 average-size nuclear power plants.

According to de Vries’ estimates, the amount of electricity required to power the world’s data centers could jump by 50% by 2027, thanks to AI alone.

Those figures might even be an underestimate, says de Vries, because his calculations didn’t include the cost of cooling AI chips within data centers. Keeping these powerful processors within their operating range is becoming increasingly difficult as they grow more powerful, and can add an additional 10% to 100% to the total amount of electricity required to run them, he adds.

Roberto Verdecchia, a computer scientist at the University of Florence who studies the power consumption of software, thinks there are additional reasons de Vries’ tally of the future energy demands of AI might prove to be an underestimate.

First, companies are betting that use of AI will increase sharply. If, as they hope, it becomes a routine part of everything we do—from summarizing our every meeting to being our collaborator on every project—then demand could grow as fast as companies like Nvidia, and competitors like AMD, Intel and Alphabet, can churn out the systems required to meet it.

Competition between AI service providers such as Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and others is pushing them to rely on bigger—and more electrically needy—AI models. The bigger the AI model, the more things it can do, and in general the better it is at a wider variety of tasks.

Seemingly every week, there is a major new AI development. The latest was Google’s new Gemini AI system, announced last week, that it claims is more powerful than any other currently on the market.

“Currently, the trend is ‘bigger is better,’" says Sasha Luccioni, an AI researcher at Hugging Face, a company that makes machine-learning tools. “Every model that comes out, it’s like, ‘We have 10 billion more parameters than the last one," she adds.

Luccioni’s research is referenced in de Vries’ commentary. In her own work, Luccioni has found that there is huge variability in how much power AI systems actually use, and that it depends on what kinds of underlying hardware they’re run on, and how they are used.

Big cloud and AI providers like Microsoft and Google have also pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions in their operations, which means that additional power they’re buying for their data centers is, in theory, all being provided from carbon-free sources.

Overall, Luccioni isn’t convinced anyone can make useful projections about whether demand for AI will continue on its current trajectory, or what the resulting demands for electricity will be.

“I really don’t like making future claims in AI," says Luccioni. “A year ago, Chat GPT didn’t exist."

There is also substantial debate about whether or not AI is inherently power-hungry. On the one hand, AI systems must do their calculations afresh every time a user interacts with them. This is radically different than, say, the average Google search, before Google started incorporating generative AI summaries into those results. That’s in part because a copy of those results could be stored, or “cached," and offered up every time someone else did the same search, says Verdecchia.

On the other hand, there has been a great deal of research showing that AI models could be made much more efficient than they are now. Many companies are working on smaller, less power-hungry AI models that, they claim, are just as effective as the bigger ones. Microsoft, for example, recently announced a language model trained on a library of textbooks, rather than the usual corpus of text, which is basically the whole of the internet. Researchers at the company claim this resulted in an AI that was better at some tasks, while requiring much less power to use.

All the experts I talked to agreed on this point: The main reason AI continues to require more power, even when more efficiency is possible, is that right now, the incentive for everyone in the industry is to continue building bigger, more powerful models.

As long as the competition between makers of AI continues to spur companies to use these ever more capable, ever more power-hungry models, there’s no end in sight to how much more electricity the global AI industry will demand. The only question, then, is at what rate its consumption of power will increase.

“Right now, the focus is on, I want the best answer fitted for me, rather than how much energy does it consume," says Verdecchia.

Write to Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com