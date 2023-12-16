AI is ravenous for energy. Can it be satisfied?

On the other hand, there has been a great deal of research showing that AI models could be made much more efficient than they are now. Many companies are working on smaller, less power-hungry AI models that, they claim, are just as effective as the bigger ones. Microsoft, for example, recently announced a language model trained on a library of textbooks, rather than the usual corpus of text, which is basically the whole of the internet. Researchers at the company claim this resulted in an AI that was better at some tasks, while requiring much less power to use.