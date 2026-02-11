AI is sneaking up on the Fed. Will Warsh be ready?

Another challenge for Warsh will be the nature of an AI-driven recession. Central banks aren’t used to dealing with a labor market that softens because of new technology rather than demand weakness. When employers cut jobs because of weak demand, they typically also become stingier with wages for those who remain employed. But in the case of AI, the scale of the immediate productivity uplift will likely drive decent white-collar wage growth for some time. Simultaneously, immigration crackdowns will support manual service wages.