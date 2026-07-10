AI is supposed to boost brands. What if it does the opposite?

Gave cites the example of TVs, which people now buy without much thought to the brand, and he warns that the same could happen to cars and other products. If people no longer feel attached to brands, that reduces the premium the producer can charge. This “presents the first challenge for anyone attempting to value companies today, since a meaningful part of many companies’ residual value is inherently linked to the strength of their brands,” he writes. “And if this is true for cars, could it also prove true for Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestlé, Budweiser or L’Oréal?”