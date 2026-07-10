AI is supposed to boost brands. What if it does the opposite?

Artificial intelligence is supposed to boost productivity, improve customer relations, and drive innovation—all things that can give brands an edge over rivals, right?
But what if AI renders many of those advantages moot?
That’s the question that Gavekal Research Chief Executive Officer Louis Vincent Gave asks in a note Wednesday. And it’s meaningful for investors who are trying to determine the long-term value of stocks.
Take productivity. If AI makes items significantly cheaper to produce, consumers can buy more of them. But if they get too cheap, suddenly a status symbol becomes a commodity.
Gave cites the example of TVs, which people now buy without much thought to the brand, and he warns that the same could happen to cars and other products. If people no longer feel attached to brands, that reduces the premium the producer can charge. This “presents the first challenge for anyone attempting to value companies today, since a meaningful part of many companies’ residual value is inherently linked to the strength of their brands,” he writes. “And if this is true for cars, could it also prove true for Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestlé, Budweiser or L’Oréal?”