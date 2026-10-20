AI Layoffs: Why women face greater risks as AI reshapes jobs? Could your job become obsolete? Explained

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work, but its employment risks are unlikely to be distributed evenly. Women could face disproportionate disruption as AI automates administrative, clerical and routine office tasks that have historically employed millions of female workers. Previous technological revolutions offer a warning: while new industries can create opportunities, workers whose skills become obsolete may struggle to find jobs offering comparable pay and security.

Research by the International Labour Organization (ILO) published in March found that nearly one in 10 women in high-income countries works in an occupation at the highest risk of AI exposure.

The findings highlight a growing concern for policymakers and employers: technological progress may create new economic opportunities while leaving some groups of workers more exposed to displacement than others.

The history of telephone operators, office workers and the personal computer offers clues to how the AI transition could unfold.

AI automation puts women in clerical jobs at greater risk Women remain heavily represented in occupations involving administration, record-keeping and routine information processing, making these roles particularly exposed to AI-driven automation.

“AI is focused on routine tasks and numbers and finding patterns, and those types of jobs are the clerical, administrative jobs that a lot of women hold,” said Ariane Hegewisch, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

“It’s still 90% of secretaries and clerical workers who are women.”

Also Read | Billionaires like Parag Agrawal are bullish on AI: See investment options

The risk extends beyond outright redundancies. When technology eliminates established roles, displaced employees may have to accept lower-paid work or leave the labour market altogether.

Economist David Autor has noted that workers often build careers around occupations they enter early in their working lives. When technological change reduces the value of those skills, moving into a comparable role can be difficult.

“Most people are not changing careers very often. They make their career decisions early, and they stick with those careers,” he said. “If those careers, if the value of that work ... suddenly goes out of fashion, becomes technologically obsolete, they’re going to, in general, do something not as good.”

What the disappearance of telephone operators reveals about AI layoffs The experience of American telephone operators illustrates the potential consequences of large-scale automation.

In the 1940s, women accounted for nearly 95% of telephone operators in the US. The occupation required extensive training, speed and accuracy, and offered relatively good wages for women at the time.

The introduction of automated telephone switching systems gradually eliminated the need for many operators. Economists James Feigenbaum of Boston University and Daniel P. Gross of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business examined historical employment and earnings data to study the impact.

“The effect of this shock on incumbent operators was to dispossess many of their jobs and careers,” they wrote in 2020.

An estimated 75,000 operator jobs disappeared. Many experienced workers moved into lower-paying occupations or left the workforce.

Younger women, however, often adapted more successfully as new employment opportunities emerged.

“Future workers found work in other fields, often taking up similar-quality jobs,” the economists wrote, describing younger workers as “more adaptive to an evolving labor market ... Anxiety over the opportunities available to future generations proved to be somewhat misplaced.”

The distinction matters for AI: the long-term labour market may generate new occupations, but workers already established in vulnerable roles may bear the immediate costs.

Washing machines, personal computers and women's employment Not every technological revolution has reduced women's economic opportunities. Household appliances, particularly washing machines, reduced the time required for unpaid domestic work, helping make paid employment more accessible.

From 1950 to 1980, the number of employed women in the US increased by more than 25 million. Their labour force participation rate rose from 34% to 52%.

Also Read | AI may be cutting jobs quietly without triggering mass layoffs: New report

Economic growth also created jobs in retail, hospitality, childcare, professional services and office administration. As businesses expanded, demand for workers handling payroll, customer accounts and other paperwork increased.

Jeremy Greenwood, an economist at the University of Pennsylvania, and other researchers described household appliances as “engines of liberation” because they reduced the burden of domestic labour.

The personal computer brought another transformation. In 1980, nearly 4.7 million Americans worked as secretaries, stenographers and typists, more than 98% of them women. The spread of personal computers and word-processing software allowed managers and executives to perform tasks previously handled by dedicated clerical staff.

Yet computers also gave workers new tools, enabling some women to develop skills that made them more valuable to employers.

Can AI create enough jobs to offset displacement? The central uncertainty is whether AI will generate enough new employment to absorb workers displaced by automation, and whether those jobs will offer comparable wages and career prospects.

A 2022 paper by Marcus Dillender and Eliza Forsythe found that companies adopting software for office and administrative work experienced a 1% decline in employment in the sector, alongside a 3% increase in wages for college graduates.

Also Read | Tech fortification: India must acquire both an AI shield and an AI sword

The findings suggest that automation can affect workers differently depending on their education and ability to use new technology.

Women’s increased access to higher education and managerial positions may provide some protection. However, AI systems are also advancing into more complex professional tasks, potentially widening the range of occupations affected.