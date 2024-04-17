The global stage is set for a groundbreaking event as the World AI Creator Awards (WAIC) announces the inauguration of Miss AI, the world's premier beauty pageant for AI models and influencers. This pioneering competition, reported by Gadgets 360, aims to honor the ingenuity and creativity of AI creators worldwide.

With prizes totaling $20,000 (approximately Rs. 16.7 lakhs) up for grabs, Miss AI has opened its doors for entries since April 14, welcoming creators behind AI-generated models to register. Eligible participants must possess a social media presence and be of legal age, as per the publication.

As detailed on the official website, Miss AI, highlighted by Forbes, is the first of several awards hosted by WAIC, focusing on various themes such as fashion, diversity, and AI-generated male models. The contest specifically spotlights female AI-generated models or influencers crafted entirely through AI tools, with no restrictions on the software utilized. Popular tools include OpenAI's DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and Copilot Designer.

Despite its unconventional premise, Miss AI will evaluate participants across three main criteria: beauty, tech proficiency, and social influence. Beauty criteria encompass traditional pageantry attributes like grace, eloquence, and responses to questions. Tech proficiency evaluates creators' adeptness in utilizing AI tools, including their ability to generate outputs from prompts.

Social influence, a crucial aspect in today's digital landscape, will gauge creators' engagement metrics, audience growth rates, and their presence on platforms like Instagram. Each participant will receive an overall score based on a points system across these categories.

A distinguished panel of four judges, including two AI influencers, Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, boasting significant Instagram followings, will evaluate the contestants.

Entrepreneur Andrew Bloch and beauty pageant judge Sally-Ann Fawcett will also be part of the panel, bringing in a human perspective alongside the AI influencers.

Although the specific date for the online award ceremony has not been disclosed, it is scheduled to take place later this month, with the announcement of winners planned for May 10th.

The crowned champion will receive a $5,000 cash prize (approximately Rs. 4.1 lakhs), along with mentorship opportunities, promotional packages, and PR support, underscoring the significance of this landmark event.

