AI meets beauty! Influencers go head-to-head in Miss AI Pageant for $20,000 prize: Know judges and criteria
World AI Creator Awards introduces Miss AI, the first beauty pageant for AI models, with a $20,000 prize. Contest focuses on beauty, tech proficiency, and social influence, open to AI-generated female models.
The global stage is set for a groundbreaking event as the World AI Creator Awards (WAIC) announces the inauguration of Miss AI, the world's premier beauty pageant for AI models and influencers. This pioneering competition, reported by Gadgets 360, aims to honor the ingenuity and creativity of AI creators worldwide.