Mint Explainer | Why open-weight AI is gaining ground over proprietary models

New Delhi: On 2 July, Nasdaq-listed software company Palantir Technologies' CEO Alex Karp argued that some enterprises are moving away from proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models in favour of open-weight AI models, citing high costs.
Speaking to CNBC, Karp said many enterprise customers are frustrated with token-based pricing, the model used by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, where users are charged based on the amount of text processed by an AI model. Indian AI startups, however, have been using open-source models to build enterprise AI applications for some time. Mint decodes why.
What are proprietary and open-weight models?
Proprietary AI models are developed and controlled by companies, with their model weights, training data, and code kept private. Users access them through APIs and typically pay based on usage. Examples include models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.