AI national security threat: Why US advocacy group wants tech firms' foreign-national employees under scrutiny - Decoded

A technology advocacy group is raising concerns over the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that inadequate federal oversight of the industry and foreign nationals working at AI companies could expose sensitive information and pose a national security threat to the United States.

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Amy Kremer, chair of Humans First, an organisation advocating democratic oversight, safety protocols and local control over artificial intelligence, said the technology sector had significantly fewer federal safeguards than other industries.

“This is a national security threat. These companies hold and have access to a lot of sensitive information,” Kremer told Fox News Digital.

She argued that potential threats went beyond the theft of proprietary AI models, warning that information about companies' research, business partners and competitors could also be exploited.

“You don't have to steal an entire AI model to get information. You can just find out what they're working on, who their partners are, and who their adversaries are. That is not the kind of thing that we need getting out,” she said.

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“If America wants to lead the world on AI, and we want America to have this AI advantage, then we have to put national security at the top,” Kremer added.

OpenAI employee arrest and Google AI trade secrets case raise concerns The concerns come amid several incidents involving alleged security breaches and the theft of sensitive technology-related information.

In early October, an engineer at OpenAI was arrested after allegedly planting a recording device inside a conference room at the company's San Francisco office.

According to the US Justice Department, Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen and lawful permanent resident of the US, allegedly researched how to construct a recording device and where to place it inside the company.

Prosecutors alleged that he concealed a customised audio recorder behind a television in an executive conference room in late September. Searches of his home and electronic devices reportedly uncovered similar components and photographs that appeared to show reconnaissance of other areas inside OpenAI, including another conference room used for sensitive meetings.

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OpenAI terminated Alfozan following his arrest.

In a separate case, a former Google software engineer was convicted in January of stealing thousands of pages of the company's trade secrets related to artificial intelligence to benefit China.

Rogue AI agents and cybersecurity threats add to concerns Security concerns have also extended to the possibility of AI systems acting beyond their intended design or safety restrictions.

Such systems, commonly described as rogue AI agents, are autonomous or semi-autonomous programmes whose behaviour diverges from their intended purpose or safety constraints.

In the spring, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reportedly held emergency briefings with major Wall Street bank executives to discuss cybersecurity risks associated with Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview AI model.

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In July, OpenAI disclosed that rogue AI agents had hacked into the systems of technology startup Hugging Face.

Concerns have also emerged over the potential misuse of advanced AI systems by foreign adversaries. A model developed by Chinese company Z. AI carried out complex cyberattacks in controlled simulations and repeatedly ignored safety instructions in separate tests, according to a report by AI security research firm Irregular, cited by Reuters.

Also Read | Google AI chatbots use of press items may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says

AI regulation debate divides US lawmakers The debate over AI safeguards has also exposed differences among US policymakers over how the rapidly evolving industry should be regulated.

In September, OpenAI and Anthropic warned that advanced AI systems could pose direct risks to humanity. The companies' chief executives called for regulation and rigorous testing of powerful AI models.

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However, US President Donald Trump rejected calls for AI regulation during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“The United States … totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now,” Trump said.

Several lawmakers have meanwhile called for stronger domestic safeguards.

Senator Bernie Sanders said there was growing concern about developing technology that humans might not be able to control, adding that members of Congress were increasingly recognising the need for action.

However, Senator Rand Paul blocked a bill in September that would have required AI companies to install a kill switch for rogue AI systems. Paul argued against regulating an entire industry through such a measure.

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Humans First raises concerns over NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Kremer has also called for scrutiny of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang over reported contacts between him and Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had raised concerns about Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, and deemed her to be a Chinese intelligence asset, according to the report.

NVIDIA rejected suggestions that the interactions were unusual or involved sensitive information.

“Megaspeed has been no different than many other regional cloud customers. Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected,” a company spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson added that regional cloud customers received ordinary business information, not sensitive NVIDIA trade secrets or information relevant to national security.

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