AI needs ‘crash tests’ for kids? Ex-Google safety chief warns of ‘very severe’ harm to children

Artificial intelligence may need the equivalent of car crash testing before children are allowed to rely on it, according to Tom Siegel, a former Google trust and safety executive who has taken charge of a new research institute focused on the risks AI poses to young users.

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Siegel has called for a slowdown in AI development, warning that technology companies are repeating mistakes made during the social media era while rolling out increasingly capable AI systems without adequate safeguards for children.

“We find ourselves in a really terrible situation in terms of what AI is doing to kids,” Siegel told Reuters. “The idea that the industry will figure it out by itself without outside help is unrealistic.”

Former Google safety chief joins Youth AI Safety Institute Siegel announced Tuesday that he had joined Common Sense Media as the first executive director of its Youth AI Safety Institute, launched in May to study children's use of AI and develop safety standards.

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He said the institute would work on standards that could hold AI companies accountable, while collaborating with technology firms and independent organisations.

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The initiative comes as AI tools become increasingly common among young users. Common Sense Media research has found that 86% of children aged 9 to 17 have used AI, while nearly a quarter said they use it daily.

Siegel previously worked at Google from 2004 to 2019 before co-founding TrustLab, a company that developed tools to identify online safety threats. He stepped down as TrustLab's CEO earlier this month to take up his new role.

AI risks for children include suicide and psychosis Siegel said the potential risks extend beyond concerns about children becoming overly dependent on AI.

“I think we're looking at very, very severe scenarios of harm being done,” he said.

He pointed to risks ranging from suicide and psychosis to “cognitive offloading”, where people increasingly rely on AI to perform tasks that would otherwise require independent thinking.

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He argued that AI companies could take immediate measures to protect young users. OpenAI and Anthropic, he said, could introduce stronger age-verification systems to prevent underage children from accessing their chatbots.

Siegel also said Google could allow parents to turn off AI Overviews and AI Mode in its search engine, similar to its existing controls for sexually explicit content.

Google and OpenAI defend their AI safeguards Google said parents can prevent children from accessing its search engine entirely while defending its AI search features.

"Our AI Search features are an incredibly useful way for kids and teens to learn, explore and make sense of information and the world," a Google spokesperson said.

OpenAI said it uses “account and behavioral signals” alongside self-reported age to identify underage users.

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“While no single age-assurance method is perfect, we continuously test and improve these systems, including against attempts to bypass safeguards.”

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Youth AI safety testing could work like car crash tests At Common Sense Media, Siegel said a key priority would be developing independent standards similar to car crash testing to measure the risks posed by publicly available AI tools.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns about whether AI companies can regulate themselves as quickly as they are developing and releasing new products.

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Siegel said companies that fail to strengthen safeguards could face lawsuits and regulation that may ultimately have a greater impact on their businesses than the short-term cost of introducing stronger protections.

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The effectiveness of independent testing will depend partly on whether AI companies are willing to cooperate. Siegel acknowledged that this was uncertain, but said the prospect was strong enough for him to take on the role.

(With inputs from Reuters)