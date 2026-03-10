Is AI really influencing and reshaping the face of the Iran war?

Did tech firms build AI models specifically aligned for war?

Not as per public disclosures. Mint’s examination of US DoW statements and public documents show that Palantir’s battlefield intelligence system was the primary interface for using Claude, which was commercially used by the latter for orchestrating attacks that have so far killed over 1,200 individuals in Iran. But Anthropic’s 84-page ‘constitution’ for Claude clearly states even now that it will not be used for “actions that are inappropriately dangerous or harmful.” OpenAI chief Sam Altman, in a 27 February statement, said the company’s DoW deal includes “human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems.”