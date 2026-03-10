The use of foundational AI is sweeping across the current middle-east conflict, with the US engaging Claude, the artificial intelligence model built by startup Anthropic, through defence contractor Palantir. The use of AI has reportedly sharpened strikes by the US, raising conversations around AI turning into killing machines and going against pledges and constitutions by Big Tech. Is this an inflection point for AI policy worldwide? Mint explains.
Is AI really influencing and reshaping the face of the Iran war?
SummaryThe integration of AI into battlefield intelligence marks a critical inflection point, leading experts to call for global disarmament treaties to prevent the rise of fully autonomous ‘killer machines’. Mint explains the larger context and significance of using AI in warfare.
The use of foundational AI is sweeping across the current middle-east conflict, with the US engaging Claude, the artificial intelligence model built by startup Anthropic, through defence contractor Palantir. The use of AI has reportedly sharpened strikes by the US, raising conversations around AI turning into killing machines and going against pledges and constitutions by Big Tech. Is this an inflection point for AI policy worldwide? Mint explains.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More