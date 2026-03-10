Is AI really influencing and reshaping the face of the Iran war?

How has the US engaged AI on the battlefield so far?

A report by US security research firm Soufan Center underlined that the US Department of War (formerly Department of Defense) used Anthropic’s Claude, embedded in Palantir’s battlefield intelligence suite Maven Smart System, to identify sharp targets during its strikes on Iran, called Operation Epic Fury. The uses also included simulating battlefield situations and strategies. At the same time, DoW also signed a deal with fellow AI maker OpenAI to use its GPT foundational models in future conflicts. It isn’t clear whether GPT has already been deployed and is in use, as much of wartime tools remains classified.