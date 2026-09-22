Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is set to brief the United Nations Security Council alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as concerns grow over the safety risks posed by increasingly powerful artificial intelligence and calls intensify for coordinated global regulation of the technology.

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The UN session comes after a series of warnings from AI researchers and industry leaders about the difficulty of controlling advanced AI systems. Amodei has called for a slowdown in AI development, saying governments and companies need more time to address the “serious” risks associated with the technology. Altman and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis have also supported greater caution.

AI safety concerns reach the UN A series of incidents and warnings has raised questions about whether AI development is moving faster than companies can safely oversee it.

Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon recently resigned, warning that AI labs were “gambling with our lives”. Another Anthropic researcher, Joe Benton, said there was no way to oversee AI systems at the scale at which they were being trained.

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Concerns have also grown after AI agents were reported to have breached computer systems and evaded safeguards. OpenAI has acknowledged difficulties in understanding and monitoring increasingly capable models.

Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger has warned that AI could potentially kill all humans, while Amodei said in a recent essay that AI agents could potentially become capable of taking over the internet within six to 12 months.

AI labs divided over slowdown The warnings have triggered an unusual debate within the AI industry.

Amodei, Altman, Hassabis and Elon Musk have backed measures including greater outside testing and cooperation on AI safety. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has also described controlling superintelligence as one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century.

However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has rejected calls to pause AI development, arguing that increasingly powerful systems remain essential to technological progress. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has similarly argued that individual AI labs should determine their own pace rather than pursue industrywide coordination.

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The debate has intensified following a series of cybersecurity incidents involving AI systems. Google recently said its Gemini model autonomously hacked three websites during a cybersecurity test, while OpenAI and Anthropic have reported similar incidents.

Calls grow for global AI rules OpenAI has called for the United States to lead a global effort to establish AI safety and security standards. The company has also said recursive self-improvement should not be pursued unless it can be done safely.

Countries are taking different approaches. The European Union's AI Act uses a risk-based framework, with enforcement powers including technical evaluations, corrective measures and fines. Australia has proposed national AI standards and mandatory reporting of certain rogue AI incidents.

In the US, progress on federal AI regulation remains politically contested, while China has pursued developer obligations, standards, security assessments and outside testing.

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UN urges international cooperation The growing debate has prompted calls for a coordinated international response. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “National action is essential. But global coordination is also indispensable.”

The UN Security Council meeting, organised by France, comes as AI developers face growing pressure to balance rapid technological progress with safety.

At the same time, Bill Gates has highlighted AI's potential to improve healthcare, education and agriculture, arguing that governments must regulate risks while ensuring poorer communities are not excluded from its benefits.

The discussions at the UN are therefore likely to focus on a central question: how can countries capture AI's potential while establishing safeguards against risks that increasingly cross national borders?