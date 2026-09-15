Mint Explainer: Why are AI pioneers suddenly calling to slow down the race?

On 12 September, Anthropic cofounder Dario Amodei published an essay urging a slower pace for cutting-edge AI innovations. In a rare display of consensus, OpenAI cofounder Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk—who typically disagree on most things—echoed Amodei’s concerns about the risks of AI development.
The warnings come at a time when both Anthropic and OpenAI are reportedly targeting trillion-dollar public listings. Mint decodes why the pioneers of AI innovation are suddenly calling for caution.