Mint Explainer: Why are AI pioneers suddenly calling to slow down the race?

On 12 September, Anthropic cofounder Dario Amodei published an essay urging a slower pace for cutting-edge AI innovations. In a rare display of consensus, OpenAI cofounder Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk—who typically disagree on most things—echoed Amodei’s concerns about the risks of AI development.
On 12 September, Anthropic cofounder Dario Amodei published an essay urging a slower pace for cutting-edge AI innovations. In a rare display of consensus, OpenAI cofounder Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk—who typically disagree on most things—echoed Amodei’s concerns about the risks of AI development.
The warnings come at a time when both Anthropic and OpenAI are reportedly targeting trillion-dollar public listings. Mint decodes why the pioneers of AI innovation are suddenly calling for caution.
The warnings come at a time when both Anthropic and OpenAI are reportedly targeting trillion-dollar public listings. Mint decodes why the pioneers of AI innovation are suddenly calling for caution.
Are these warnings sincere?
The widely shared views of Amodei and Coxon have been echoed by OpenAI’s Altman and xAI’s Musk, who are usually vocal adversaries. AI researchers in China have similarly raised concerns about the speed of AI advancement.
However, sceptics are now questioning the underlying motives behind these warnings. Clement Delangue, head of AI platform Hugging Face (which Nvidia acquired on 3 September for $12.9 billion), stressed the need for broader public participation in AI development. Meanwhile, Rahm Emanuel, former chief of staff to Barack Obama, questioned whether large corporations calling for government intervention might simply be trying to stifle industry competition.
Is there a precedent for this?
Not really. While governments have historically regulated tech industries by targeting monopolistic practices, such as the May 1998 antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft over its operating system and internet dominance, regulators intervened only after the sector had already matured.
In India, too, the government resisted calls to regulate emerging industries like cryptocurrency, with officials arguing that legislation is not the solution to safeguarding responsible private-sector innovation. Nuclear power is a rare exception where development was strictly controlled from the outset.
What, then, could be behind this push?
Most leading AI companies are based in the US, leading many stakeholders to question whether calls to slow innovation serve American interests in winning a global AI race. US President Donald Trump, on this note, has rejected calls for a global AI slowdown, insisting that “whoever wins the race for AI, wins”.
There is substance to claims that AI companies calling for regulations could create higher barriers for younger startups attempting to innovate. Countries such as India, which remain behind the US and China in innovation pace, could thus be forced to rely on non-sovereign platforms. For the US, this could mark a major win in an increasingly divided world.
Where does this leave India?
For now, India is not a global leader in foundational AI platforms. However, the government has shifted toward a pro-regulation stance, emphasizing that state backing could help build an industry aimed at reducing dependence on the US for core technologies. A ‘slowdown’ in the US may not directly impact India immediately, unless global access to AI becomes restricted as a result. With its $1.2-billion AI Mission progressing at a slow pace, India could view this moment as an opportunity to emerge as a meaningful contributor and alternative to global AI platforms.