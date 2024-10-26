AI solves my most annoying chore: Meal planning for a toddler
Ben Fritz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Oct 2024, 06:13 PM IST
SummaryYou can have a complete menu in seconds instead of searching endless recipe sites.
It is 8:15 on a Monday morning, and it is my turn to take my 20-month-old daughter to daycare. I have a phone meeting in 15 minutes, we have to leave right after, and I didn’t prepare anything for her lunch.
