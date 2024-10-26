AI solves my most annoying chore: Meal planning for a toddler

I enjoy cooking and am reasonably good at it. But I hate figuring out what to cook. Browsing through premium cooking apps to find the perfect recipe takes time and money. Googling is only useful if you know what you want. Even then, you usually get a page festooned with ads and autoplay videos. Numerous people have attested in Reddit posts and TikTok videos how good chatbots are at devising recipes and shopping lists on demand. So I decided to try AI.