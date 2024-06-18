AI sparks classic Android, iOS tug of war for developers
Both Apple and Google are now hoping that developers build on their respective AI stacks—as the bid to monetize generative artificial intelligence commences around the world.
Ahead of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 10 June, Apple chief executive Tim Cook met 22-year-old Indian developer Akshat Srivastava, whose app MindBud was one of the winners of Apple’s annual developer competition, Swift Student Challenge. While Srivastava was one of many app-makers who was in the spotlight, the narrative was clear—a focus to capture developer interest, with AI as a centrepiece.