AI spending is propping up the economy, right? It’s complicated.
Martin Baccardax , Barrons 3 min read 08 Aug 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Summary
The AI spending bonanza has divided economists’ opinion.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A billion dollars here, a billion dollars there. At some point we’re going to be talking about real money.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story