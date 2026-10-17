AI spending vs returns: Why CoreWeave, Meta and Oracle face a debt reality check as $4.9 trillion goes into data centres

Investors are now questioning whether revenues from artificial intelligence (AI) will justify the massive debt financing the industry's infrastructure boom, as bonds linked to major data centre projects slide and borrowing costs rise.
The sell-off has hit Nvidia-backed CoreWeave and projects backed by Meta, Oracle and other technology giants. The concerns show a widening gap between infrastructure spending and the revenue AI services are expected to generate, an FT report said
Bonds issued to finance prominent data centres, including Meta-backed Hyperion and Microsoft's Project Excalibur, have fallen below their face value in recent weeks. Investors are reassessing the risks of construction delays, rising financing costs and uncertain returns.
Neocloud providers, which offer specialised computing infrastructure for AI workloads, have been particularly hard hit. CoreWeave's bonds have fallen below 80 cents on the dollar, a level typically associated with distressed debt, pushing yields close to 15% on Thursday.
CoreWeave shares have declined 17% this week, while rival Nebius has lost 18%. Nvidia, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in neocloud providers and AI start-ups, has shed about $270 billion in market value over the past week.
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The sell-off follows OpenAI's decision to delay its initial public offering until next year and a slowdown in Anthropic's quarterly sales growth, raising questions about whether AI demand can keep pace with infrastructure spending.
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, however, remains optimistic about CoreWeave.
“I’m optimistic. Their cost of capital is actually decreasing,” Huang told Bloomberg on Thursday, adding that CoreWeave's strength was “improving every day”. He also said he did not believe the company would need a financial backstop from Nvidia.
Technology consultancy Gartner estimates that data centre owners would need to generate $8.5 trillion in revenue by the end of 2030 to cover capital and financing costs while delivering healthy returns. However, consumer and corporate spending on AI services flowing to data centre providers could reach “no more than $3.6tn”, it forecast.
“A continued AI infrastructure investment trajectory could leave more than $4tn in asset value exposed to writedown risk through 2032,” Gartner said.
The consultancy also predicted that 80% of neocloud providers would “cease independent operations” by 2030 because of the gap between capital expenditure and expected returns.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that OpenAI's annualised revenue was $20 billion below what the company had signalled, adding to doubts about the pace of AI demand.
Investors are also reassessing construction and regulatory risks, particularly delays in securing power supplies and approvals.
About $18 billion in loans tied to Oracle's Project Jupiter data centre in New Mexico had entered stressed territory following power-related permitting delays.
Bonds backing the Hyperion project have slipped to just under 92 cents on the dollar. Debt linked to two Hut 8-developed projects leased by Nvidia in Louisiana and Texas has fallen to around 94 cents and 92 cents, respectively. Project Excalibur bonds have dropped below 88 cents.
Investors are also concerned about circular financing, in which AI customers and suppliers finance one another. The Bank for International Settlements said “a significant portion of financing and commercial relationships in AI are self-referencing”.
“Data centre bonds are having their Darwin moment, where the weakest credits struggle to survive,” said Ludovic Subran, chief investment officer at Allianz.
The challenge for the industry is whether future AI revenues can support its enormous financing commitments before debt pressures and project delays undermine the boom.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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