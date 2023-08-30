AI Startup Buzz Is Facing a Reality Check
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Summary
- Venture investors are realizing that generative artificial intelligence might not be enough to stem yearslong startup downturn
Founders and venture capitalists who flocked to artificial-intelligence startups are learning that turning the chatbot buzz into successful businesses is harder than it seems.
