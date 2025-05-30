Boom in AI fuels a flurry of startups

“As Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI has boldly articulated, AI may make it possible for a one-person company to become a billion-dollar unicorn. In that sense, AI offers great opportunities and growth potential. AI has certainly lowered the entry barrier for entrepreneurship by reducing the resource requirement for starting a business. However, competition in this sector is as intense as in the rest of the technology focused industries which will determine the success rate of businesses," explained Kashyap Kompella.