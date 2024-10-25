’AI to check traffic violations’: Nitin Gadkari proposes Artificial Intelligence solutions to ensure compliance

The government plans to use Artificial Intelligence to monitor traffic violations and enhance road safety and efficiency, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. An expert committee will evaluate technological proposals to improve road safety.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Oct 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on October 24 announced plans to implement Artificial Intelligence to check traffic violations and ensure compliance.
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on October 24 announced plans to implement Artificial Intelligence to check traffic violations and ensure compliance.(PTI)

Artificial Intelligence is set to be incorporated as a used to check traffic violations and ensure compliance. According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the government is proposing to use Artificial Intelligence and other innovative methods to check traffic violations and ensure that penalties are levied accurately.

Nitin Gadkari on Thursday underscored plans for upgrading toll collection methods during the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo. To improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection, the new innovative method envisages the exploration of satellite toll systems. Emphasising the ministry's intention to enhance road safety, Nitin Gadkari said, “A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented,” PTI reported.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat performs Shashtra Puja | Watch

While addressing the Expo, Gadkari asserted that road safety cannot be achieved without integrating advanced engineering solutions, enforcement of laws, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He suggested that the government has decided to appoint experts from the private sector to collaborate on developing technological solutions. Within three months, the committee plans to finalise its evaluations as it intends to bring in rapid improvements in the sector, Nitin Gadkari claimed.

Also Read | Gadkari reiterates statement about PM offers, says, ‘Will not compromise..’

Furthermore, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, he contended that they would not be compromised, regardless of whether solutions come from large or small companies. Besides this, the Road Transport and Highways Minister called for participation of small firms in government tenders, that particularly possess innovative technologies.

Also Read | 4th term for Modi guaranteed or not? Here is what Nitin Gadkari said

Highlighting the need to improve road safety, Nitin Gadkari affirmed that India can achieve transparency, reduce costs, and significantly enhance road safety with the best technologies.

Amid alarming statistics of road accidents in India, he noted that the country experiences around 5 lakh accidents annually. Consequently, numerous fatalities are reported every year, basically in the age group of 18-36 years. He acknowledged that the economic loss due to road accidents is estimated at 3 per cent of the country's GDP.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Business NewsAI’AI to check traffic violations’: Nitin Gadkari proposes Artificial Intelligence solutions to ensure compliance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.10
    01:54 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.85%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.60
    01:54 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.4 (-2.28%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,046.25
    01:54 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -232.65 (-18.19%)

    ITC share price

    481.10
    01:54 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    9.25 (1.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,612.40
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    37.45 (1.45%)

    Coforge share price

    7,716.15
    01:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.2 (0.22%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,271.00
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -23.3 (-1.02%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,519.20
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1544.85 (-10.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    936.80
    01:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -102.6 (-9.87%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    535.50
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -46.45 (-7.98%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    868.00
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -71 (-7.56%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,601.55
    01:45 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -193.05 (-6.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laurus Labs share price

    466.40
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.4 (4.57%)

    Thermax share price

    5,379.10
    01:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    201.05 (3.88%)

    Chalet Hotels share price

    868.00
    01:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.7 (3.79%)

    Godrej Consumer Products share price

    1,291.50
    01:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    37 (2.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Ai

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.