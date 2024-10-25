’AI to check traffic violations’: Nitin Gadkari proposes Artificial Intelligence solutions to ensure compliance

Artificial Intelligence is set to be incorporated as a used to check traffic violations and ensure compliance. According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the government is proposing to use Artificial Intelligence and other innovative methods to check traffic violations and ensure that penalties are levied accurately.

Nitin Gadkari on Thursday underscored plans for upgrading toll collection methods during the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo. To improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection, the new innovative method envisages the exploration of satellite toll systems. Emphasising the ministry's intention to enhance road safety, Nitin Gadkari said, “A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented,” PTI reported.

While addressing the Expo, Gadkari asserted that road safety cannot be achieved without integrating advanced engineering solutions, enforcement of laws, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He suggested that the government has decided to appoint experts from the private sector to collaborate on developing technological solutions. Within three months, the committee plans to finalise its evaluations as it intends to bring in rapid improvements in the sector, Nitin Gadkari claimed.

Furthermore, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards, he contended that they would not be compromised, regardless of whether solutions come from large or small companies. Besides this, the Road Transport and Highways Minister called for participation of small firms in government tenders, that particularly possess innovative technologies.

Also Read | 4th term for Modi guaranteed or not? Here is what Nitin Gadkari said

Highlighting the need to improve road safety, Nitin Gadkari affirmed that India can achieve transparency, reduce costs, and significantly enhance road safety with the best technologies.

Amid alarming statistics of road accidents in India, he noted that the country experiences around 5 lakh accidents annually. Consequently, numerous fatalities are reported every year, basically in the age group of 18-36 years. He acknowledged that the economic loss due to road accidents is estimated at 3 per cent of the country's GDP.