AI to monitor highway construction as NHAI mandates technology for projects over 20 km | Know how it works

In a bid to ensure pothole-free, high-quality highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mandated the use of Automated and Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction (AI-MC) for all highway projects extending more than 20 km and costing over ₹500 crore.

Under the new directive, contractors will have to deploy AI-MC from the initial stages of road construction and use it continuously throughout the entire project area.

The system will be required at several critical stages of highway construction. These include the embankment, which forms the raised earth foundation; the subgrade, or the compacted soil layer beneath the road; and the Granular Sub-Base (GSB), which consists of crushed stone, sand and gravel and is laid above the compacted soil before the road surface is constructed.

What the NHAI circular says Under the new directive, contractors will have to deploy AI-MC from the initial stages of road construction and use it continuously throughout the entire project area.

The system will be required at several critical stages of highway construction. These include the embankment, which forms the raised earth foundation; the subgrade, or the compacted soil layer beneath the road; and the Granular Sub-Base (GSB), which consists of crushed stone, sand and gravel and is laid above the compacted soil before the road surface is constructed.

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Features AI-MC combines on-board computers and sensors installed on construction equipment, including graders, pavers, compactors and dozers. These machines can collect and transmit information during construction, allowing work to be monitored in real time.

The technology is designed to bring greater precision and consistency to road construction while improving durability and transparency.

Technology first tested on Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway According to a Times of India (TOI) report, AI-MC was initially introduced during the construction of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. However, its use was limited, and the system was not deployed throughout the entire project or at every stage of construction.

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The latest NHAI directive seeks to address this gap by requiring wider and continuous use of the technology on eligible highway projects.

Why NHAI wants real-time construction data According to officials, one of the key objectives behind the mandate is to reduce human errors and ensure that construction work follows consistent standards across a project.

The system will also create digital records of construction activities, covering various stages from earthwork to pavement laying.

"The new norms make it mandatory to share real-time data with NHAI officials. This is good for contractors and for us as well. Once the contractor gets real-time data, there will be hardly any scope for sub-contractors to cut corners," an official told TOI.

Industry seeks wider implementation While the mandate has been welcomed as a step towards greater accountability, some companies operating in the AI-MC space said contractors have previously been hesitant to provide real-time information to NHAI and other road-building agencies.

Industry representatives said sharing live construction data makes contractors more directly accountable for the quality and execution of their work.

“Unless NHAI and other agencies receive the data in real time, the impact of using this technology will be negligible. It should not be implemented in a piecemeal manner if the government is serious about improving the system,” an industry representative told TOI.