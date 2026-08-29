AI Tool of the Week: the AI pendant that remembers your conversations

What problem does Neo 1 solve?

Here is a pain point every busy professional recognises: you leave a meeting with three commitments, and by next morning half of it has evapourated because you were too busy nodding along to write it down. Most AI notetakers only solve half this problem: Otter, Fireflies, and Zoom's AI Companion sit inside a video call and go blind once you step away from the screen, into a hallway chat, a client dinner, or a call on the move.