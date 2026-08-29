AI Tool of the Week: the AI pendant that remembers your conversations

The AI capability covered today is Neo 1 by NeoSapien
The AI capability covered today is Neo 1 by NeoSapien
What problem does Neo 1 solve?
Here is a pain point every busy professional recognises: you leave a meeting with three commitments, and by next morning half of it has evapourated because you were too busy nodding along to write it down. Most AI notetakers only solve half this problem: Otter, Fireflies, and Zoom's AI Companion sit inside a video call and go blind once you step away from the screen, into a hallway chat, a client dinner, or a call on the move.
What problem does Neo 1 solve?
Here is a pain point every busy professional recognises: you leave a meeting with three commitments, and by next morning half of it has evapourated because you were too busy nodding along to write it down. Most AI notetakers only solve half this problem: Otter, Fireflies, and Zoom's AI Companion sit inside a video call and go blind once you step away from the screen, into a hallway chat, a client dinner, or a call on the move.
Neo 1 removes that ceiling. It's a 20-gram pendant you wear, not an app you open, so it transcribes conversations wherever they happen, on or off screen, then pulls out to-dos and summaries automatically. Its "infinite memory" lets you ask, weeks later, what was agreed, in any conversation, not just the ones on Zoom. Neo 1 costs around ₹13,000 in India.
How to access: https://neosapien.ai/
Neo 1 can help you:
- Stay fully present: Listen and engage in meetings instead of splitting attention with note-taking
- Never chase context: Recall any past conversation on demand, weeks later
- Walk in prepared: Get automatic briefings from prior conversations
Example:
A business unit head has back-to-back client calls all week and a board update due Friday.
- Wear and forget: Clip on the pendant; it captures meetings and calls, even offline
- Prompt the recall: Ask Neo AI chat, "What did I commit to in yesterday's vendor call?"
- Request the output: Say "Summarise this week's client meetings into a report"
- Specify structure: Add "group it by client, with action items listed separately"
- Add formatting cues: Ask for "a short bullet summary I can paste into my board update"
- Push it onward: Connect the memory to ChatGPT or Claude to draft follow-ups
What makes Neo 1 special?
- Memory as infrastructure: Less a note-taking app, more a persistent, queryable memory layer for work
- Works in 140+ languages: Handles multilingual conversations most English-first notetakers stumble on
- Homegrown and validated: India's first AI wearable, backed by Shark Tank India and $2M in seed funding.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.